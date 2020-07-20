W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.75.

GWW stock opened at $330.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.