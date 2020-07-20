Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €11.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €11.00 ($12.36) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.00 ($17.98).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €15.83 ($17.79) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 12-month high of €19.57 ($21.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.