Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

