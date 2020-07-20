Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has $97.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

