Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

