Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 8,248 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Park-Ohio worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.