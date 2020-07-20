Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,518 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Astronics worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 82.9% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,954 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 71.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.