Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 556,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.