Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,726 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $14.81 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $859.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

