Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $602,000 Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

