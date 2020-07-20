Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 223,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INO opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

