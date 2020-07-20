Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $616,000 Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of RGC Resources worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $388,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,881 shares of company stock worth $67,986. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.96 on Monday. RGC Resources Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

