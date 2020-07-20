Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $628,000 Stake in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Mercantil Bank worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

