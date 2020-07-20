Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,091.00. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $371,102.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,844 shares of company stock worth $1,066,499.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

