Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $604,000 in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000.

AMUB opened at $8.02 on Monday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

