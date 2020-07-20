Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,194 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NWPX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.