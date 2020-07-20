Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Summit Financial Group worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 342.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

