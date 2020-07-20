Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of AdvanSix worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 803.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 407,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.09. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

