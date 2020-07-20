Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 237,821 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 237,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Invacare worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,025,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 475,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invacare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invacare by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 896,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 986,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 527,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 387,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.18. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

