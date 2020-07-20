Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,371 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,999,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,109,000 after acquiring an additional 177,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.