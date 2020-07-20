Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,195 Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.96 on Monday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

