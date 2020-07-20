Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.06 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,147,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

