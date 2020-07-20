WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $14.25 on Monday. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -356.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $255.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,906,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

