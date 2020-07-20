Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.86.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wipro by 45.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 4,784.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,308,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

