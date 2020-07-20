Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. acquired 36,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,798 shares of company stock worth $12,155,552. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.