WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post sales of $581.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $652.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

WPX stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.