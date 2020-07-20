Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

XEL stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

