Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $684.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.42. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xperi by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

