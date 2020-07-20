Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $27.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $30.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.85 billion to $57.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200-day moving average is $759.47.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Tesla by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

