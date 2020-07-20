Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.53 Million

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $181.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.20 million and the highest is $193.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $91.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $766.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $809.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $763.07 million, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $849.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

VCTR stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

