Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.28 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to announce $384.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.18 million and the highest is $392.39 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $361.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

ESS opened at $223.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

