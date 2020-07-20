Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $814.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the lowest is $787.50 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $938.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,572,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

