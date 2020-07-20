Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

APD opened at $294.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $295.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

