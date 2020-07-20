Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

