Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $38.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $620.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $17,866,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

