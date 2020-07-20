Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce sales of $8.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

