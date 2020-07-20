Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $16.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $142.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $19,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

