Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $18.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.84 billion and the lowest is $18.18 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $74.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $75.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.68 billion to $82.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $404.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.88 and a 200 day moving average of $359.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Humana by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.