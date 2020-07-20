Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

