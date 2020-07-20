Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

