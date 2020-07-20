Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

CUB stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cubic by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cubic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cubic by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.