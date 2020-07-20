Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

HHS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $77,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,500 shares in the company, valued at $477,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Harte Hanks in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

