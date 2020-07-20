Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to “Hold”

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.30. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of PLx Pharma worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

