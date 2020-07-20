Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to report $19.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.09 million. Zynex posted sales of $10.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $81.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.73 million to $83.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.43 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:ZYXI opened at $21.42 on Monday. Zynex has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

