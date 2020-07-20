Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $47,300.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZNGA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zynga by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

