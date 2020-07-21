$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

