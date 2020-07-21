$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.