10,402 Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Shares of Draftkings stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Draftkings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

