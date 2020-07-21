1,096 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 369.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,039 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

