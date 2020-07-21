15,251 Shares in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.87% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

